Exquisite Vietnamese Food That Caters to All Fundamental Taste Elements Now at Green Garden Pho

Silverdale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- There is nothing more satisfying than a good meal that leaves your stomach and heart smile in all its glory. The best cuisines in the world are the ones that lets you understand flavors and relish ingredients of your food with gradual momentum. Vietnamese cuisine is promising among the most because of its unique nature of catering to all taste adjectives such as spicy, bitter, sweet, sour and salty. It is with this understanding of food that Green Garden Pho(a silverdale restaurant) has come with its new restaurant that provides Vietnamese cuisine with a promise of healthy and tasty food.



With a special offer on your meal, Green Garden PHO has done lots of work in ensuring the satisfaction and happiness of foodies. Apart from its wonderful cuisine, Green Garden PHO offers:



Healthy foods with vegetables like Broccoli, Zucchini, Celery, Carrots, White Onions, Bok Choy, Bell Pepper, Green Onions



-A sumptuous menu that offers unique Vietnamese appetizers such as steam Pork and shrimp dumplings, Deep Fried Tofu and Fresh Green Tossed Special House Dressing.

-Array of soups and a wide choice for main course

-No MSG added to food

-Healthy food that keeps your fitness in check.



“It is a relief to eat food that isn’t oily or adulterated with other crazy supplements that are harmful to health. I am really grateful to Green Garden Pho for making foodies like me eat without worrying over my health and body fitness”- Lauren, Silverdale



“The restaurant is an experience. Vietnamese cuisine at its best.”- Charles, California



“I have never had Vietnamese food before. I have always been a bit apprehensive. However, when my friend Rose took me to Green Garden Pho, I was so taken in. This is by far, the best place for food itself!” Mary Ann, Silverdale



With the motto of serving healthy food and encouraging fitness, Green Garden Pho has created ripples around for its service and food quality. Started in May 2012, this restaurant venture is a sure shot for all those who love food and wishes to stay fit.



Media contact:

Name: Hyper Effects

Phone number: 1-800-634-9737

Website: http://www.hypereffects.com/