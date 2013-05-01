Exquisite Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj Gems Stones from Bello Jewels

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Bello Jewels is one of the top international jewelry brands established in 2003, offering exclusive and creative gems stone jewelry designs to customers online. Customers always look out for a reliable source partner for purchasing the best gems stones jewelry. Bello Jewels comes up with the perfect solution which will help customers to shop quality gemstone jewelry products online. The online gems store holds the reputation of being one of the leading manufactures and exporters of precious and semi precious gemstones worldwide.



Customers are offered a wide array of semi precious and precious gemstones, designer necklaces of gemstone, 925 silver sterling jewelry, natural gems stones. diamond and gold gemstones products online. The company owner says, “We display both cotemporary and traditional jewelry designs online taking in to account the changing trends in the international jewelry market”.



The jewelry store specializes in offering Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj India gems stone. A lab certified untreated yellow Sri Lanka sapphire is displayed online in different shapes and cuts. Based on the customer interest, these yellow sapphire gems stones will be used in making rings, necklace pendants, bracelets etc. Customers who visit the website can enjoy a visual treat with the stunning images of different categories of yellow sapphire stones displayed. The website puts up the exact images of each of the product categories along with specific description of information such as price range, approximate Ct, weight and dimension of gems stones, quality certification, shape/cut of gems stones and origin of gems stones. As stated by the company owner, “We as a company try to bring out product categories based on customer criteria”.



Bello Jewels website showcases the top sold Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj gem stones products online. The top rated product categories include - 6.14 ct. certified natural yellow shaded sapphire gemstone – pukhraj, 3.30ct natural yellow-shaded sapphire also called "pukhraj" gemstone, 2.30ct natural yellow-shaded sapphire gemstone, 4.50ct natural yellow sapphire - low price pukhraj gemstone, 4.14ct also natural and oval faceted sapphire - yellow- 4.25 ratti stone- pukhraj, 3.04 ct oval faceted yellow pukhraj sapphire stone and many more product collections. Customers can place an order online and the company ensures free shipment world wide. A full certification along with 100% money back guarantee is provided for each jewelry piece sold to customers. For detailed information on specific Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj product categories, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Yellow-Sapphires-Gemstone-s/1896.htm



About Bello Jewels

The company, Bello Jewels, is a leader in selling precious gemstones online. The company crafts ethnic gems stones steaded jewelry pieces as per customized orders. Customers can book a product order online after reading about all specifications of the products. The store displays different categories of Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj gemstones products online.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS(4367)

Website - http://www.bellojewelsonline.com