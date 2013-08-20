Extell New York- EB5 Program

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Extell is made up of a promise of expediency, convenience and reliability. EB-5 program is situated in one the major places in the world, the New York City. This city is full of life and is the center of so much of activity and attention. The basic promises of value made by Extell are further reinforced by their organization culture, and by the quality of work that they do for their clients and by the efficient service that they provide. It is these promises that give people faith in Extell.



EB-5 is an Immigrant Investor Program that has been designed by the Extell New York Regional Center (ENYRC). This program will enable foreign investors to invest safely into the USA, and it will give them an opportunity to immigrate to USA by using an EB-5 visa. These processes when carried out by new firms, tend to be very risky. The main reason for this is that new firms lack the factor of reliability. The case of Extell is totally different as it an established and prestigious organization.



The Eb-5 program is certified by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This ensures its authenticity and reliability to a great deal. Investing a huge sum of money in a country is not an easy task. Extell along with its EB-5 program ensures that you get a chance to seek permanent residence in the United States of America. The positive side of this for USA is that when the foreign investors will invest in the country, they will start up numerous projects. This will help a great deal with generating employment throughout the country.



The generation of more employment will help in boosting the economy of America. It will aid in flourishing the national and local economy both. Every single ENYRC EB-5 venture has to undergo a series of requirements so that each project fulfills the exact requirement for the generation of employment in this country. It is indeed a magnificent opportunity for all those potential investors who have been shying away from the prospect of investing due to the lack of immigration support. Now this EB-5 project has targeted this main loophole. This will be beneficial to the foreign investors and the population of the USA.



The ENYRC EB-5 project will be situated in many counties of New York. These include Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester and Nassau. This will spread out the entire project. It will be more appealing to foreign investors as they will have the chance to invest in so many places. It makes the whole thing even more accessible. It will also mean that employment will be generated in so many places to support the economy and the lives of the people of the United States of America.



Being a part of this project will be a great opportunity for any interested and potential foreign investor. To start your process today, you may contact Extell New York Regional Center.



Contact Number: 212-712-6000

Address: 805 Third Avenue – 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

Website: http://extell.com/