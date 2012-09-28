Extend a Step Offers $50 off Telescoping Ladders

Grandville, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Homeowners and business owners alike can now enjoy this user-friendly and versatile tool for $50 less than its original price. Just in time for fall projects, Extend A Step is offering its aircraft quality aluminum 12.5 ft. telescoping ladder for only $149.99 with free same day FedEx shipping.



This easy-to-set-up telescoping ladder is made for heavy-duty use. Used by the US Navy Seals, Boeing, BNSF railway and contractors across the country, the Extend A Step telescoping ladder supports as much as a 330 lb. load. It extends from 2.5 to 12.5 feet in 1 foot excrements and only takes seconds to set up or store! The compact telescoping ladder only weighs 25 lbs, making it easy to move from job-to-job.



This highly efficient ladder is useful when cleaning gutters, washing high windows, building maintenance, decorating, interior designing, painting and a whole lot more. It’s perfect for upcoming holiday decorating chores around the house!



For professionals, the Extend A Step telescoping ladder is certainly the best thing you can have when it comes to hard to reach areas in the workplace. It comes with state-of-the-art features and aircraft grade aluminum that make it safe for years of use.



Its angled thumb release function allows you to quickly collapse and store the multi-purpose ladder in the proper position. It comes with non-slip end caps, to ensure that it can stand sturdily even when carrying heavy load.



It’s merely 30 inches when collapsed which enables it to be stored at the back seat of your vehicle, its trunk, a storage room, under a bed or even inside a closet. The ladder also comes in a heavy duty closure strap which makes it quite portable.



This heavy-duty telescoping ladder is made by Extend A Step, LLC – a US-based company with 3 nationwide shipping facilities ensuring on time delivery to your jobsite or home.



Featuring a 1 year warranty, the Extend A Step telescoping ladder is a great investment. Get it now $50 off! To learn more, visit http://www.extendastep.com/ or call Extend A Step at 1-888-535-STEP(7837).



About Extend A Step, LLC

Extend A Step, LLC manufactures a line of innovative telescoping and compact ladders. Our ladders are used worldwide by homeowners and professionals alike.



Contact:

Aaron P.

1-888-535-STEP(7837)

Extend A Step, LLC

Grandville, MI