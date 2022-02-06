Extend the Shelf Life of Fruits and Vegetables with Ethylene Absorbers from Bee Chems

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2022 -- Bee Chems, a well-known provider of industrial chemicals, offers Ethylene Absorbers under the brand of "Freppe". They are used to suppress ethylene gas emitted by ripening fruit and vegetables. When used in conjunction with refrigeration, these ethylene absorbers can significantly extend the shelf life of these product lines. Their Freppe-ethylene absorbers totally eliminate ethylene-related issues such as decay, mildew, discolouration, wilting, softening, scald, crunch loss, and many other unwanted impacts. This offers incredible benefits to grocery stores, wholesalers, and distributors as they are able to increase their bottom line by reducing waste.



Their ethylene absorbers are made with the best grade zeolite and minerals and eliminate undesirable respiratory gas, ensuring the product's quality and freshness whether in transportation or storage. To ensure quality and efficacy, their absorbers undergo a variety of stringent tests to ensure the quality. Anyone looking to get high-quality Ethylene Absorbers can contact them for their needs.



Talking more about their Ethylene Absorbers, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Freppe solves problems like Decay, mould, discoloration, wilting, softening, scald, loss of crunch and many other negative effects caused by ethylene gas. The use of Freppe products during postharvest handling of the fruit, vegetables, and floral products, during storage and ripening, and during shipment by truck or sea container can effectively reduce gas concentrations and maintain product quality and shelf-life."



When it comes to providing the best quality chemicals all around the world, Bee Chems is one of the most well-known companies in the industry. Because of its unequalled devotion to quality, the company has amassed a large customer base across the country. The company employs a staff of knowledgeable professionals who assist customers in selecting the appropriate chemicals for their needs. in addition to ethylene absorbers, Bee Chems also offers alumina sols, activated alumina, oxygen absorber, cationic additives, humidity indicator cards, molecular sieves, and many more.



About Bee Chems

Bee Chems has been serving the need for Silica and Alumina chemicals since 1972. Working in the field of silica and alumina chemistry, Bee Chems became the first Indian company to manufacture colloidal silica. Since then, the company has continuously given new products to the customers at regular intervals and became the first Indian company to make activated desiccants and eco-friendly silica gel. With growing integration with global economies, Team Bee Chems is now putting in every active effort to bring out more such innovative products.



For more information, please visit – https://beechems.com/