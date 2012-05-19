Extended Car Warranties Are Explained In-Depth at Educational Website ExtendedCarWarrantys.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2012 -- As anyone who owns a vehicle knows quite well, repairs can be extremely expensive.



From a new air conditioning system and anti-lock brakes to transmission and engine overhauls, the amounts that most dealerships and shops charge is enough to break most drivers’ already-strained budgets.



In order to prevent having to pay for most major repairs, many people contemplate purchasing extended car warranties. While most customers get a basic warranty when they first buy their car, this warranty doesn’t tend to last very long and in many cases it is never even used. But as the car gets older and racks up more miles, chances are good that it will be due for some pretty major repairs. This is where an aftermarket warranty can help.



While this may sound like a simple solution, in reality it can be very confusing. There are currently dozens of companies offering numerous vehicle protection plans. Deciding which one might be best can be a time-consuming and often overwhelming experience for many people.



For example, selecting “Benefits” will bring readers to a comprehensive article that explains why purchasing an extended warranty can be a good idea. In addition to often including free lock out assistance, car rentals while their vehicle is being serviced and interest-free payments, the aftermarket warranty usually also allows drivers to bring their vehicle wherever they want for service and repair.



