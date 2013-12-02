Extended Opportunities for OpenCart to Magento Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Web based service for automated shopping cart migration, officially presents expanded OpenCart to Magento migration opportunities. Now store owners are able to move all data with no additional technical stuff needed.



Enjoy All the Benefits of Automated Migration



Comparing with manual migration Cart2Cart provides high speed data transferring. The service is web-based, so there is no need to install any additional software. Moreover, easy-to-use step-by-step wizard will help users to perform successful data migration even without high programming skills. With Cart2Cart you will be able to move:



- Products;

- Product categories;

- Manufacturers;

- Taxes;

- Customers;

- Orders.



Furthermore, store owners will be able to expand migration opportunities and order additional options like:



1. Preserving order IDs;

2. Move images in product description;

3. Create product variants based on combinations of their attribute values;

4. Clear current data on a target store before migration.



Migration of Product SEO URLs



Cart2Cart migration service allows e-merchants keep the same search engine rankings of a new store by moving product and categories URLs. It is an additional option, which can be ordered on the step of entities selection. All links will be transferred automatically and as a result product and categories URLs will be easy to browse for both customers and search engines.



Not Sure - Try Free Demo!



E-merchants will have an opportunity to try absolutely free demo and evaluate the results on Magento store before launching the full version. Demo version takes from 10 to 30 minutes and enables to move up to ten entities (products, categories, orders) with corresponding data.



Hand of Help - Data migration Service Packages



Store owners, who do not have enough time to carry out migration by their own can use one of Data Migration Service Packages which will minimize store owners part in OpenCart to Magento migration. Cart2Cart technical engineers will take care about all the process. Furthermore, e-merchants can also order Data and Design Migration Servi?e Package. In this case, design of the store will be moved as well.



Create Product Variants Based on Combinations of Their Attribute Values



Cart2Cart provides a possibility to transform simple products from OpenCart store into configurable product variants on Magento store. Customers will be able to browse products according to colour, size, model and as a result get exactly what they want. Moreover, there will be no need to create several different items for each color etc. Store owners will have an opportunity to add description, change weight, add SKU, manufacturer, status, etc.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated web based shopping cart migration service that allows users to transfer their stores within 45+most popular e-Commerce platform. More than 11 000 migrations and thousands of satisfied e-merchants made Cart2Cart a word leading migration service.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com