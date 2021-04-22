Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network.



The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Extended Reality market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.



North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global extended reality market due rising adoption of the technology in the education system in countries in the region to help students with learning disabilities and autism. Rise in demand for XR technology in the U.S. military for training purposes will also propel market growth.



Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Extended Reality market.



