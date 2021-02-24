Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Extended Reality market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Extended Reality market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2035. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network.



The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.



Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.



Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Extended Reality market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others



The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the growth rate of the Extended Reality market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Extended Reality industry by 2035?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Extended Reality market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Extended Reality industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Extended Reality Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Extended Reality Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing trend of miniaturisation in smart devices



4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of gesture based computing



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Vulnerability for cyber-attacks along with the high cost of implementation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Extended Reality Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Business Engagement



5.1.2. Customer Engagement



Chapter 6. Extended Reality Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Virtual Reality (VR)



6.1.2. Augmented Reality (AR)



6.1.3. Mixed Reality (MR)



Continue…!



