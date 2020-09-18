Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Extended Reality (XR) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Extended Reality (XR) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Extended Reality (XR) Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Accenture (Ireland), SoftServe (United States), IBM (United States), TXT e-solutions (Italy), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States), Microsoft (United Sates), Glenfield Corporation Pty Ltd. (Australia), Google (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), HP (United States), Apple (United States) and Facebook (United States).



Extended reality is an emerging technology from all immersive technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and others. This technology helps in enhancing the experience by either merging the virtual or by generating a fully immersive experience. The market for XR technology having strong growth potential in the coming years such as with the help of VR, that artificial environment. By FY 2023, it is expected that high growth to reach over 68 million units, by looking at these major companies such as Microsoft and Intel is highly investing in XR technology to capture market opportunity.



By Components

- Software

- Services

- Hardware



By Industry Verticals

- Media & Entertainment

- Gaming

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- Retail

- Education

- Others



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand from Various Domain Majorly from Healthcare Industry. This Industry is Using Augmented Reality for Taking Benefits from Digital Information Over Real Life Experiences

- Increasing Demand from The Tourism Industry as Augmented Reality Tools to Expand the Experience of Visitors to Museums



Market Trend

- High Adoption from Retail Industry to Enhance Shopping Experience

- Rapid Acceptance for the Navigation Solutions

- High Use for AR Powered Offerings for the Enterprise



Restraints

- Trade Restrictions Between the US and China



Opportunities

- Continuous Development in Technologies Such as 5G, and Others

- Growing Requirement of VR in Aerospace & Defense for Training and Simulation



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness Across Under Developed Regions

- Contrary Impact of Lockdowns Because of Covid-19 on Commercial Trade



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Extended Reality (XR) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Extended Reality (XR) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Extended Reality (XR) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Extended Reality (XR)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Extended Reality (XR) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Extended Reality (XR) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Extended Reality (XR) Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



