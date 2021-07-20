Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Extended Stay Hotel Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Top Players in Extended Stay Hotel Market are: Hilton Worldwide (United States), Choice Hotels International (United States), InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Holiday Inn (United States), Marriot (United States), Hyatt (United States), Wyndham Hotel Group (United States), Extended Stay America (United States), Candlewood Suites (United States), OYO Rooms (India)



Definition:

Extended stay hotel are the hotels where the tourists can book an accommodation for 5 days or more. It offers limited to no food and beverage facilities or meeting space. It is just like renting an apartment with no fixed contract. These hotels are available in holiday destinations where tourists wanted to live in apartment rather than a lodge. The apartments are then developed into the homes where the inhabitants can cook, clean and wash. Further, the building comprise of individual guestrooms, flats or rental units. Hence, these hotels are fitted with the facility like a normal home.



Extended Stay Hotel Market Drivers:

- Cost Effective Apartments are fueling the Market Growth

- Availability of Facilities Such as Laundry, Cleaning, Washing and Kitchen Facilities which Provides Homely Feeling

-



Extended Stay Hotel Market Latest Trends:

- Increasing Demand of Healthy and Green Options from Guests

- Introduction of Flexible Spaces Such as Outdoor Kitchen



Market Opportunity:

- Easy Availability of Online Bookings are Boosting the Market Growth

- Increasing Promotional Activities



Market Challenges:

- Extra Pay for Keeping Pets and Kitchen Utensils

- Unavailability in Small Towns and Remote Locations



The Global Extended Stay Hotel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Economic, Middle, Luxury), Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others), Stay duration (Weekly, Long term)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Extended Stay Hotel Market

Chapter 05 – Global Extended Stay Hotel Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Extended Stay Hotel Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Extended Stay Hotel market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Extended Stay Hotel Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Extended Stay Hotel Market

Chapter 09 – Extended Stay Hotel Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Extended Stay Hotel Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Primary Questions Answered in Extended Stay Hotel Market Report:

- What is the expected market size and growth rate be during the forecast period?

- What are the major market trends?

- What are key driving factors of the global Extended Stay Hotel market?

- What are the restraints faced by the Extended Stay Hotel market?

- Who are the key players in the Extended Stay Hotel market space?

- What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key players to sustain on the global platform?



