Extended Stay Hotel Market May See a Big Move : Hyatt, Wyndham Hotel Group, Extended Stay America, Candlewood Suites

Scope of the Report of Extended Stay Hotel:

Extended stay hotel are the hotels where the tourists can book an accommodation for 5 days or more. It offers limited to no food and beverage facilities or meeting space. It is just like renting an apartment with no fixed contract. These hotels are available in holiday destinations where tourists wanted to live in apartment rather than a lodge. The apartments are then developed into the homes where the inhabitants can cook, clean and wash. Further, the building comprise of individual guestrooms, flats or rental units. Hence, these hotels are fitted with the facility like a normal home.



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Healthy and Green Options from Guests

Introduction of Flexible Spaces Such as Outdoor Kitchen



Opportunities:

Easy Availability of Online Bookings are Boosting the Market Growth

Increasing Promotional Activities



Market Drivers:

Cost Effective Apartments are fueling the Market Growth

Availability of Facilities Such as Laundry, Cleaning, Washing and Kitchen Facilities which Provides Homely Feeling



Challenges:

Extra Pay for Keeping Pets and Kitchen Utensils

Unavailability in Small Towns and Remote Locations



The titled segments and sub-section of the Extended Stay Hotel market are illuminated below:

by Type (Economic, Middle, Luxury), Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others), Stay duration (Weekly, Long term)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Extended Stay Hotel Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Extended Stay Hotel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary and the basic information of the Extended Stay Hotel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Extended Stay Hotel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Extended Stay Hotel Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Extended Stay Hotel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Extended Stay Hotel Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



