Extended Warranties and Insurance for Mobile and Non-Mobile Consumer Products in Malaysia New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Extended Warranties and Insurance for Mobile and Non-Mobile Consumer Products in Malaysia is about the market for extended warranties and insurance sold in conjunction with white goods, brown goods, grey goods, mobile gadgets and mobile phones in Malaysia.



The study draws on extensive primary and secondary research covering 85 organisations involved in the production and distribution of mobile and non-mobile consumer products including manufacturers, mainstream mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), specialised retailers of consumer electronics, supermarkets and other types of retailer (namely, department stores, DIY outlets, speciality retailers and variety retailers). Hence, it provides a comprehensive overview of this activity across Malaysia.



Key features of this publication include:



- quantification of the market size for extended warranties and insurance linked to mobile and non-mobile consumer products: how much is the market likely to be worth in Malaysia, and how does it segment between white goods, brown goods, grey goods, mobile gadgets and mobile phones?



- analysis of extended warranty underwriters and brokers that have established scheme relationships with manufacturers and retailers of white goods, brown goods, grey goods, mobile gadgets and mobile phones, including their unweighted share of partnerships;



- consideration of the potential for cross-selling stand-alone extended warranty and insurance policies through independent channels that are separate from either manufacturers or retailers: does an emerging market exist for this form of distribution in Malaysia?



- forecasts for the market size for extended warranties and insurance linked to mobile and non-mobile consumer products up to 2015: assuming no significant changes in the number of manufacturer and retailer schemes, what factors will cause this sector to grow or decline in the next few years?



