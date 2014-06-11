ExtendedAutoWarranty.com - The Unsurpassed Extended Auto Warranty Source Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- ExtendedAutoWarranty is an online space that is committed to educating and providing relevant information with regards to extended auto warranties and everything related to that to car owners and other interested individuals. They strive to share valuable information about different types of auto warranties available in the market today, and evaluate and compare it with others. With the many companies offering extended auto warranties, it is extremely confusing to pick the perfect one that will satisfy the needs of one’s vehicle, especially because most of them only boast about how good they are. In order to provide unbiased reviews and answers to the many questions that one faces when planning to purchase an extended auto warranty, this online website serves the purpose best by being the largest library of resources for the same.



The main highlights of ExtendedAutoWarranty’s informational website are as follows:-



-Largest library of resources on extended auto warranties and more

-Helps pick the best extended auto warranty provider

-Impartial and a third-party review website

-Educate car owners by sharing tips and how-to articles about vehicles



The team at this valuable resource website consists of auto warranty professionals including researchers, reviewers, and auto protection experts. They work independently without any influence from any specific company dealing into the same. Unlike other review websites, the reviews and information found on Extended Auto Warranty are compiled from the extensive online research and calling and interviewing the company and then sharing it with the readers to provide them with first-hand information.



The website provides shopping tips for both new and used cars, everything that is covered under a specific extended auto warranty and how are the repair bill payments made and by whom. Apart from this, it also consists of buying guide to assist in making the right choice, consumer resources section and types of protection plans.



About Extended Auto Warranty

Extended Auto Warranty has grown into being the top-rated consumer extended vehicle protection website on the Internet assisting numerous people in making the right decision with relation to their vehicles. The website’s mission is to offer valuable advice that the consumer needs, freeing them from the hassle of finding it.



Media Contact: Elliot Walker

Email: elliotwalkerpr@aol.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website: http://www.extendedautowarranty.com