Extension to the HAFA Program Signals Another Year of Help Available for Homeowners in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The Department of Treasury recently approved, in supplemental directive 12-07, that the Home Affordable Foreclosure Alternatives program, or HAFA, has been extended for another year through the end of 2013. The program provides options for homeowners who owe more on their home than the property is worth and are in danger of foreclosure, primarily through short sales and deed-in-lieu.



Originally created in 2009, the HAFA program provides incentives for eligible homeowners including $3,000 in relocation assistance to help homeowners move on from a difficult financial situation with some money in their pocket.



“For distressed homeowners, the HAFA program provides options that homeowners did not have early in the foreclosure crises,” says Rob Denny Certified Distressed Property Expert Of Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. “It also helps protect these homeowners and make sure that the short sale process is as easy as possible.”



A short sale occurs when the bank agrees to buy the home for less than is owed on the mortgage. In many cases, this is the best option for the bank and the homeowners. HAFA creates guidelines which banks and servicers must adhere to in order to execute a short sale.



As a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), Rob Denny is specially trained to help homeowners who find themselves facing foreclosure. “It is important to me that homeowners know that they have options,” Denny said. “Many times, people threatened with foreclosure believe there is nothing they can do. Nothing could be further from the truth.”



