Extensive Funding Toward the R&D Activities Projected to Drive the Growth of the Global DNA Methylation Market

The rising burden of cancer in the developed and developing economies, extensive funding toward the R&D activities in the field of oncology research, and increase in government healthcare spending are some of the prime factors driving the growth of Global DNA Methylation market in the forecast period. Besides these, increase in government agency approvals on new drugs, rising inclination of the market players to develop innovative products, and growing awareness towards early-stage cancer detection are leading to a surge in the use of biomarkers in cancer profiling. Thus, this is projected to strongly contribute toward the growth of the market in the coming years.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global DNA Methylation Market Analysis, 2020", the Global DNA Methylation market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25. Based on End User, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies acquired the largest market share in the Global DNA Methylation market in 2019. This is due to rising incidences of cancer in both developed and developing economies and ongoing development of pharmaceutical derivatives for the regulation of DNA methylation.



"Global DNA Methylation Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for DNA Methylation providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Asia-Pacific Acquired Significant Market Share

Based on Region, Asia-Pacific acquired significant market share in 2019. The surging prevalence of cervical cancer and breast cancer among women, rising investment toward public and private healthcare facilities, and increase in government funding toward research activities has led to an increase in demand for DNA Methylation market. Along with these, rise in smoking, smokeless tobacco, and consuming alcohol, increasing geriatric population, and surging awareness about early diagnosis are anticipated to drive the growth of the DNA Methylation Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global DNA Methylation Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global DNA Methylation market are Abcam PLC, Active Motif, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Diagenode Diagnostics S.A., EpiGentek Group Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research Corporation etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Software)

2. By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing [ Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Traditional Sequencing], Microarray, Others)

3. By Application (Clinical Applications, Translational Research [Oncology Research, Non-Oncology Research, Other Research Applications])

4. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutions, Contract Research Organizations, Other)

5. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

6. By Country (US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Israel, South Africa),

7. By Company (Abcam PLC, Active Motif, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Diagenode Diagnostics S.A., EpiGentek Group Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research Corporation etc.)

