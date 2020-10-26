Extensive Government Investment Toward Electric Motorized Micro-Mobility Vehicles Leading to Acceleration of the Growth of Global Micro Mobility Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Micro Mobility market is experiencing robust growth owing to the factors such as rising inclination toward the electric vehicles in order to curb greenhouse gases, growing degree of road congestion due to robust urbanization, and surging adoption of shared mobility solutions. In addition to these, escalating adoption of greener mode of transportation such as e-bikes and e-scooters in developed and developing economies, rising investments by the government toward electric motorized micro-mobility vehicles, and increasing funding toward bike- and scooter-sharing start-ups are some of the factors proliferating the growth of the market in the forecast period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Micromobility Market Analysis, 2020", the market size of Global Micro Mobility market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-25. Based on Vehicle Type, Electric Scooter acquired the significant market share in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing investment by the companies to expand their services across various countries, launch of various e-scooter models.



"Global Micromobility Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Micro Mobility providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies.



Asia-Pacific is Projected to Grow at a Highest CAGR

APAC is anticipated to attain highest CAGR by 2025 in the Global Micro Mobility market on account of rapidly growing urban population, boost in the adoption of micro-mobility services by customers and emergence of micro mobility start-ups. Moreover, inflow of heavy investments toward the development of the transportation infrastructure, surging concerns around gas-powered emissions, and escalating congestion in cities due to booming population are strongly attributing to boost in the demand for micro mobility in the forecast years as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Micromobility Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Micro mobility market include Hello bikes, Ofo, LimeBike, Skip Transportation, Spin Scooters, Sway Mobility, Scoot Network, Beijing Mobike Technology, and Bird Rides Inc., etc.



Request Sample: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/global-micromobility-market.html?utm_source=releasewire&utm_medium=pr



Market Segmentation:

1. By Requirement (Fast & Last Mile Trip)),

2. By Application (Commercial, Private)

3. By Autonomy Level (Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous)

4. By Power Source (Man-Powered, Fuel-Powered, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug in Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle)

5. By Sharing Service Model (Station based, Dockless, Hybrid)

6. By Vehicle Type (Electric Scooter, Electric Skateboard, Electric Bicycle or Bikes, Pedal Bicycle, Others [Electric Unicycle, Golf Carts, etc.])

7. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America)

8. By Countries (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, China, India, South-Korea, Australia, U.K, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, The Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

9. By Company (Hello bikes, Ofo, LimeBike, Skip Transportation, Spin Scooters, Sway Mobility, Scoot Network, Beijing Mobike Technology, and Bird Rides Inc.)



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends of the Micro mobility industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Micro mobility industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Micro mobility firms across various regions?



About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading research, consulting and data analytics firm that provides a wide range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals to a substantial and varied client base that includes multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.



We specialize in niche industries and emerging geographies to support our clients in the formulation of strategies viz. Go to Market (GTM), product development, feasibility analysis, project scoping, market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, market sizing & forecasting, trend analysis, etc. in around 15 industry verticals to enable our clients in identifying attractive investment opportunities and maximizing ROI through an early mover advantage.