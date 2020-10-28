Extensive Offshore and Onshore Deep Drilling Activities to Accentuate the Growth of UAE Oilfield Chemicals Market During 2020-25

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Rising demand for crude oil, robust expansion of shale oil & gas drilling & production, and burgeoning demand for eco-friendly oilfields chemicals are some of the factors for the growth of UAE oilfields chemicals market. Moreover, escalating offshore and onshore deep drilling activities , increasing innovation in the oilfield chemicals, snowballing demand for petroleum and natural gas, and paradigm shift toward environment-friendly and natural products are driving the growth of the market.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UAE Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis, 2020", the market size of Oilfield Chemicals in UAE is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25. Based on Product Type, Biocides acquired the largest market share in the UAE oilfield chemicals market in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed rising utilization of biocides in offshore operations. These are used to protect the water muds which contain naturally occurring gum.



"UAE Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Oilfield Chemical providers across the country. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Drilling Fluid Chemicals Acquired the Majority Market Share

Drilling fluid chemicals acquired the majority market share in 2019. This is due to robust expansion of drilling & production, introduction of innovative technology, and extensive spending to develop new component interactions for drilling fluids technology. Therefore, this is projected accentuate the market growth of UAE oilfields chemical in the forthcoming years as stated in the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UAE Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the UAE Oilfield Chemical market include BASF, Aquaness, Nalco Champion, Clariant AG, Baker Hughes, Dow Chemicals, AKZO Nobel, Al MIHRAB, OILPLUS DMCC, Al Moghera LLC etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Product Type (Biocides, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, De-emulsifier, Surfactants, Polymers, Lubricants, Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers, Fluid Loss Additive),

2. By Application (Drilling Fluid Chemicals, Production Chemicals, Completion Fluid Chemicals, Cementing Chemicals/Additives, Well Simulation Fluid Chemicals & EOR),

3. By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, Sharjah & Northern Emirates),

4. By Company (BASF, Aquaness, Nalco Champion, Clariant AG, Baker Hughes, Dow Chemicals, AKZO Nobel, Al MIHRAB, OILPLUS DMCC, Al Moghera LLC, etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Oilfield Chemical industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Oilfield Chemical industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Oilfield Chemical firms across various regions?



