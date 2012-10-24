Exterior Home Center Offers Window Replacement You Can Trust

Centreville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Can you imagine a beautiful, comfortable home without windows? We sure can’t. A house without windows would be closed off and stifling; it would seem more like a box than a home. Windows are one of the elements of a home that make it comfortable and inviting. They welcome in light. But conversely, windows can also cause problems and even be an eyesore if they are not installed correctly, or are not constructed of modern, efficient materials. They can also be problematic entryways into your home for outside air and the elements.



Have you noticed that the windows of your home mist over during the winter? Oftentimes, the difference between the cold weather outside and the warm, moist temperature inside (moisture caused by cooking, showers, and even just breathing) causes a fog to form on windows. The problem with this is that where there is moisture, mold can grow. Excess humidity can cause fungal growth inside your windows, and this fungal growth can lead to respiratory problems. According to recent studies, as many as 50 percent of homes are afflicted with unknown moisture problems that may lead to mold growth.



If your home currently has single pane windows, or windows with aluminum frames, these are particularly susceptible to winter fog that can cause mold and mildew growth. Before winter hits this year, this is a great time to consider window replacement from Exterior Home Center.



Exterior Home Center offers window replacement that you can trust. Our high-performance windows have been designed to give you all of the attributes you are seeking in new windows: energy efficiency, increased light in your home, and decreased temperature fluctuations and moisture. Our vinyl windows conduct less heat and cold than metal, which allows them to keep your home at a more constant temperature. New window installation will prevent the need to seal cracks, apply weather stripping, or apply plastic window covers before winter weather hits. They offer superior energy efficiency by preventing heat loss, and even make the most of the short daytime hours during the winter by letting in the maximum amount of filtered sunlight possible.



This winter, eliminate the nuisance of moisture and fog inside your windows, as well as the danger of mold growth, and the hassle of applying weather stripping. Instead, enjoy attractive, energy efficient windows from Exterior Home Center that keep your house warm, dry, and comfortable.