Global Market Segmentation of External Defibrillator Market to Rise at 9.4% CAGR, Global Technology, Consumption, Segmentation, Growth, Development, Trends & Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Government initiatives aimed at the betterment of the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth in the global "external defibrillator market". Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "External Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026" offers exclusive insights into the market, highlighting opportunities and threats alike. External defibrillator devices are used to deliver shock therapy to patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrests. The growing focus on public access defibrillator or (PAD) by private organizations is expected to drive the market. Also, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is projected to help expand the global market in the coming years. The global market was worth US$ 3152.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6463.0 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
Highlights of the Report:
In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, External Defibrillator Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and External Defibrillator Market share.
The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.
Lists out the market size in terms of volume.
Key Players Operating in The External Defibrillator Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Defibtech, LLC.
Cardiac Science
Stryker
CU Medical System Inc.
Rapid Advancements in Medical Technology to Help the Market Grow in North America
North America is expected to lead the global external defibrillator market owing to the early adoption of the latest technological advancements in healthcare. Moreover, the market in the region was worth US$ 1690.6 Mn in the year 2018. Rising support from governments and favorable schemes on reimbursements are creating growth opportunities for the market in North America. Also, the region is witnessing more number of external defibrillator installations in hospitals and other public places. This, as a result, is likely to reduce fatalities from cardiac arrests and this is why North America holds a prominent share in the global market. The rise in training programs on Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in this region is also expected to encourage growth in the market.
The market in Asia Pacific is likely to register considerable growth in the forecast years primarily on account of improvements in healthcare infrastructure. This is further expected to result in increasing accessibility of external defibrillator devices. Also, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in Asia Pacific is likely to stimulate growth of the market.
Advancements Incorporated in External Defibrillators to Offer Faster Treatment Spurs Growth
"The demand for handling cardiovascular patients is growing across the world," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "This is further expected to lead to innovations in external defibrillators such as the launch of automated external defibrillator (AED)," he added. These AED devices covered 45.9% share in the global market in 2018 owing to their minimal costs. Also, advancements in external defibrillator are expected to enhance the comfort level of patients by delivering a faster treatment.
Rising awareness about defibrillation especially in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients enables growth in the market. This is ascribable to several training programs conducted in offices, schools, and some other public places. Growing demand for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the demand for external defibrillator pacemaker. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the escalations in the development of healthcare industry over the years has offered significant impetus to the market's growth.
Global External Defibrillator Market Segmentation
By Product
Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator
Wearable External Defibrillator
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Schools and other Public Places
By Geography
North America (USA and Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Rest of the World
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries
Technological Advancements in External Defibrillators
Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions
The Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries
New Product Launches by Key Players
Key Industry Trends
Global External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Automated External Defibrillator
Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator
Wearable External Defibrillator
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Schools and Other Public Places
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Rest of the World
North America External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Automated External Defibrillator
Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator
Wearable External Defibrillator
Market Analysis – By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Schools and Other Public Places
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Continued...
