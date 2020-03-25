Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Government initiatives aimed at the betterment of the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth in the global "external defibrillator market". Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "External Defibrillator Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026" offers exclusive insights into the market, highlighting opportunities and threats alike. External defibrillator devices are used to deliver shock therapy to patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrests. The growing focus on public access defibrillator or (PAD) by private organizations is expected to drive the market. Also, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is projected to help expand the global market in the coming years. The global market was worth US$ 3152.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6463.0 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



Leading Players operating in the External Defibrillator Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.



Advancements Incorporated in External Defibrillators to Offer Faster Treatment Spurs Growth



"The demand for handling cardiovascular patients is growing across the world," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "This is further expected to lead to innovations in external defibrillators such as the launch of automated external defibrillator (AED)," he added. These AED devices covered 45.9% share in the global market in 2018 owing to their minimal costs. Also, advancements in external defibrillator are expected to enhance the comfort level of patients by delivering a faster treatment.



Rising awareness about defibrillation especially in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients enables growth in the market. This is ascribable to several training programs conducted in offices, schools, and some other public places. Growing demand for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the demand for external defibrillator pacemaker. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the escalations in the development of healthcare industry over the years has offered significant impetus to the market's growth.



Market Segmentation:



By Product



Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Schools and other Public Places

By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries

Technological Advancements in External Defibrillators

Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

The Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

New Product Launches by Key Players

Key Industry Trends

Global External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Automated External Defibrillator

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Schools and Other Public Places

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the World

North America External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Automated External Defibrillator

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Schools and Other Public Places

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Continued...



