External Defibrillator Market Set to Generate $9,450.3 Million Revenue in 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, global external defibrillator market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9,450.3 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030.The main factors driving the expansion of the market are the increasing geriatric population, rapid technological advancements and innovations in automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and the soaring strategic developments being made by the market players.



The growing geriatric population is an important factor fueling the growth of the market. In many countries around the world, the geriatric population is growing at a rapid pace. Japan, China, and the U.S. have the largest, second-largest, and third-largest population of geriatric people, respectively, in the world. As per the 2018 report of the Population Reference Bureau, in the U.S., the number of people in the age bracket 65 years and above is predicted to rise from 46 million to more than 98 million from 2014 to 2060.



As the geriatric people are more vulnerable to various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, their growing population is expected to boost the demand for external defibrillators across the world. Apart from this, the rapid advancements and innovations in AED technology are also propelling the expansion of the external defibrillator market throughout the globe. One such major technological advancement is the lightweight wearable defibrillator called LifeVest developed by ZOLL Medical Corporation. This device can be worn by the people at risk of sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs).



The objective of this research includes;



- Major factors driving the external defibrillator market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the external defibrillator market participants

- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the external defibrillator market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders



The main advantage of this device over the conventionally used defibrillators is that it continuously monitors the heart of the patient and delivers shocks if the heart rhythm becomes abnormal. The shocks help in restoring the normal sinus rhythm. Similarly, the modern implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) developed recently by many defibrillator producing companies have eliminated the requirement of implanting separate pacemakers in patients. These technological innovations in defibrillator technology have tremendously boosted the progress of the market.



In the coming years, the North American external defibrillator market is predicted to demonstrate rapid advancement, primarily because of the increasing healthcare spending, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), surging public awareness of the various benefits of automated external defibrillators in cases of pulseless ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation (VF), and the ballooning geriatric population in the region. Furthermore, the governments of many North American countries are increasingly making huge investments in the healthcare industry, which is, in turn, driving the growth of the market in the region.



Hence, with the soaring investments being made by the governments of many countries in the healthcare industry and the rising usage of advanced instruments in healthcare applications, the market will exhibit consistent growth in the forthcoming years.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Type

- Wearable

- Non-wearable



Based on Technology

- Automatic

o Fully automatic

o Semi-automatic

- Manual



Based on Patient Type

- Adult

- Pediatric



Based on End User

- Public Access Settings

- Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

- Pre-Hospital Care and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Providers

- Homecare Settings



