External Tank Management Company Expands to Two Locations to Give Clients Faster Response and Quicker Results in Tank Maintenance

Mulberry, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Tank Engineering And Management Consultants, Inc. (TEAM Consultants), one of Florida’s most respected tank inspection companies, is proud to announce that after 30 years in business, TEAM Consultants has opened a second office. In October, a new office opened in Indianapolis, Indiana—the Crossroads of America—to help TEAM Consultants respond more quickly and more cost effectively to our Northern and Midwestern customers. TEAM Consultants will now be able to handle all types of petroleum tank inspections and water tank inspections more effectively.



Jeff Kitchen, long time Tank Engineering Vice President, has relocated from the Mulberry, Florida headquarters to the new Indianapolis, Indiana location and will lead efforts there. “This expansion provides opportunities for enhanced operating efficiencies and faster response to our customers," said Vice President of Northern Operations, Jeff Kitchen. “The Indiana office addition will strengthen our operations to provide the most cost effective services to our clients.”



Kitchen has been in the tank engineering business for more than 30 years and brings an extensive background and certifications in API-653 and API-570 Inspections, and NACE Technologist Certification in both Corrosion and Cathodic Protection. Kitchen has focused on all engineering products, including pressure vessel inspections and chemical tank inspections .



With the expansion of the Indianapolis, Indiana office, Darrin Laughlin has been promoted and has been named the Operations Manager of the Mulberry, Florida office and will direct the services to South and Southeast US customers. Kitchen has mentored Laughlin for many years and leads a team with tremendous talent and experience based out of the headquarters in Mulberry.



Laughlin has been in the tank business for over 10 years and holds certifications in API-653 and API-510 Inspections. TEAM Consultants will continue to provide engineering, design, and management services for all types of aboveground storage tanks and systems. TEAM Consultants is very excited about the prospects of our growing business and look forward to serving your needs in the coming year.



About Tank Engineering And Management

Tank Engineering And Management Consultants, Inc. (TEAM Consultants) is a specialty engineering and consulting firm dedicated to helping tank owners and operators achieve long term, low cost maintenance programs for steel tanks and tank systems. TEAM Consultants focus is directed solely on accurately assessing the mechanical integrity of each system that is inspected. TEAM Consultants delivers clients the most thorough, clear and unbiased technical report possible. TEAM Consultants has successfully completed over 5000 jobs for more than 500 customers in all areas of the US and the Caribbean.



For more information about Tank Engineering And Management Consultants, Inc., visit www.tankteam.com or call 863-354-9010.



Contact: Jeff Kitchen

Company: Tank Engineering And Management Consultants, Inc.

City: Mulberry

State: Florida

Country: United States

Zip code: 33860

Email: jwkitchen@tankteam.com

Website URL: http://www.tankteam.com/