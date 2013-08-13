Extra Giveaway: Win a Suntactics Solar Charger

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Imagine having the freedom to go anywhere in the world and still be able to charge your phone and tablet in just a couple of hours. Dr. Gadget and ExtraTV are giving away the best solar charger on the market; the Suntactics sCharger-5. Five lucky contestants will have a chance to win one if they register online by August 19, 2013.



On August 5th, 2013, tech sleuth Dr. Gadget and TV show host Mario Lopez gave away free Suntactics solar chargers to the live studio audience.



Click here to watch the TV show segment.



The show is now giving away five solar chargers to the home viewing and online audience. For a chance to win an sCharger-5, contestants need to register on Dr. Gadget's Giveaway page on ExtraTV.com.



Click here for your chance to win.



Suntactics sCharger-5 is an award winning and best rated solar charger online, it has been tested to charge an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Android smartphone in two hours or less, and can also charge an iPad, and practically anything else with a USB connection.



Suntactics solar chargers are highly prized among hikers, campers, and those who are just looking to charge their mobile devices without having to carry heavy storage batteries or worry about straying from an electrical outlet for too long. Suntactics solar chargers give everyone the opportunity to disconnect and venture out in the world where electricity is unavailable.



"Suntactics solar chargers are a great investment not only for those who are looking to venture out while keeping their cell phone batteries charged, but for those who want to prepare for emergency situations like a natural disaster or power outage." said spokesperson for Suntactics.



"Keeping connected with family and friends is really important, having a Suntactics portable solar charger will give you the peace of mind that you can charge your cell phone's batteries anywhere in the world. We think that's why we have so many hikers and soldiers wanting our solar products, so that they can stay connected to the outside world."



About Suntactics

Suntactics is a U.S. company that has been established in 2009, all products are manufactured in the U.S. and are purpose built to last a lifetime outdoors.



Click here to visit Suntactics.com.



Dean Sala

Suntactics

408-316-4126