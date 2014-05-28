Extra Large Kick Mats Offer Better Protection for Car Seats from Dirt and Damage

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Much has been written regarding the protection standards of car seats, which ensure children and adults are well-guarded in the event of a collision. However, even when things are going well on the road, that doesn’t mean the car seat is spared from major wear and tear to the upholstery. No wonder parents are applauding the new Kick Mats by Kyodora Kids, mats that protect the back of the front and passenger seats from scuffing, scratching, and unsightly dirt build-up resulting from restless little feet.



Active children are naturally restive when placed in the backseat of a car for family outings. While kicking and scraping their feet on the backseat is destructive and unsightly, reprimanding them is only a temporary fix; within minutes, the patter of little feet will return. This is why Kyodora Kids’ protective car seat kick mat has been designed as a child-friendly, parent-friendly, and car-friendly solution.



Double layered with high quality fabric, these water-resistant mats can also protect expensive upholstery from common threats such as dirt, spills, and pet hair. The company states that only a damp cloth is required for cleanup, and that the pieces are manufactured extra large to provide for better seat coverage.



Installing and removing the “one size fits all” piece is an easy process thanks to the adjustable straps used in design, which provide easier access than elastic bands of competing brands. One piece fits around the headrest and the other secures at the bottom of the seat. With two kick mats per package, not only are the driver and the passenger seats protected, but these extra large, protective mats can also be transferred from one vehicle to another with exactly the right adjustment to keep them snug.



A spokesperson for Kyodora Kids states that the company’s goal was to provide stylish looking car travel accessories for the family. “We are getting great feedback from customers who appreciate the high-quality appearance, easy to use design, and low price. Protecting the cleanliness of car upholstery is an issue that’s often forgotten. These kick mats protect against the ice cream cone misadventure, the mud wading camping expedition, and the inevitable pet vet visit that makes shambles out of your backseats.”



Kick Mats by Kyodora Kids is available exclusively on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/dp/product/B00HGN1WTM. Kyodora Kids is offering a 25% discount on their kick mats for a limited time only. Customers are encouraged to use this coupon code 7YLQOJHW at checkout. Kyodora Kids is so sure of its quality seat protectors for car seats they are currently offering a ninety day risk-free, money-back guarantee, with a no questions asked refund.



About Kyodora Kids

Kyodora’s mission is to create travel products for the family that are of exceptional quality, and that bring the look of luxury back to family road trips. In the future, the company plans to release more affordable little luxuries that are kid-proof and parent-approved.



Contact:



Kyodora Kids



pr@kyodora.com



www.kyodora.com