ExtraCare Torch Relay Travels from Lichfield to Walsall ExtraCare Care Homes

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- On 1st March, ExtraCare launched its Olympics Inspired Torch Relay in Gloucester. Six weeks later, the torch has reached Walsall’s ExtraCare care homes and continues on its 715 mile journey around the country.



The ExtraCare Challenge, inspired by the London 2012 Games, is become part of the activities programme available at ExtraCare and encourages residents to get active and involved in the run-up to the 2012 games. The challenge has received the Inspire Mark by the London 2012 Inspire Programme which recognises innovative projects, inspired by the London 2012 games.



This weekend, the torch arrived in Walsall after residents from Lichfield’s ExtraCare care homes ran 18km with the torch. The residents were joined by Walsall’s Mayor who gave a talk on the Mayor’s parlour and the objects which lived within it.



As part of the torch relay, residents and staff from each area must travel via three different modes of transport. The torch has so far travelled through Gloucester, Hereford and Evesham where it has travelled in a variety of ways including horse and carriage. The torch arrived in Lichfield via coach, tractor and trailer.



The ExtraCare Torch Challenge is encouraging older people across the country to fulfil their potential, according to Seb Coe of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.



Find out more about the Torch Challenge as well as the ExtraCare Care Homes across the country by visiting the site. Click here for the latest news from the residents and staff from care homes across the country.