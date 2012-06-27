ExtraCare Torch Relay Reaches Northampton This Week

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Regular ExtraCare Charitable Trust blog readers will know by now that the charity has been hosting a 715 mile torch relay in an attempt to encourage the over 55s to live an active lifestyle. Inspired by the London Games, the torch relay has travelled the length and breadth of the country, visiting the alternative care homes and this week, it reaches Northampton.



Over the course of the torch relay around the UK, the ExtraCare torch has visited Coventry, Birmingham and Nottingham amongst other towns and cities. Over the next two weeks, residents from the retirement villages in Northampton, Rushden, Wellingborough and Kettering will join together for what is sure to be an exciting event.



The torch is due to reach St Crispin Village in Duston on Thursday before travelling to Imperial Court in Rushden next week.



The rules of the torch relay are simple: to transport the torch from one retirement village to the next using at least three different modes of transport. When the torch leaves Duston on Tuesday, it is expected to travel via an open top bus, a fire engine and vintage motorcycles and cars and even an ambulance.



The ExtraCare Torch Relay is a fine example of the work the Charitable Trust carries out to ensure that residents enjoy a healthy and independent lifestyle. The retirement villages from ExtraCare are a fresh alternative to life in a traditional care home, offering an eclectic range of activities to enjoy.



Anyone interested in finding out more about ExtraCare care homes or the London Games inspired torch relay can visit the site at http://www.extracare.org.uk for more information.