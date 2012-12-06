ExtraCare Residents Get in the Christmas Spirit at Birmingham's Symphony Hall

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- With festive spirit spreading across the nation, ExtraCare residents and staff are preparing for the season with their annual Christmas concert at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall. Hundreds of over 55s from around the country will congregate and perform at ExtraCare’s Christmas concert, which will be held tomorrow, 29th November.



Each year, the ExtraCare Christmas Party is known to attract over 1000 guests including residents from ExtraCare Charitable Trust’s retirement villages. This gives residents from New Oscott Village, Pannel Croft Village and hopeful residents of Hagley Road the opportunity to meet and take part in what has become an ExtraCare tradition.



Many of the residents of Pannel Croft Village will be attending their first ExtraCare Charitable Trust Christmas concert having moved to the village earlier this month. Carol Bernard is just one of the residents who will be attending. Although she normally uses a mobility scooter, she was encouraged to walk through the Symphony Hall over the summer months as part of an event celebrating the London 2012 Olympics.



She commented saying: "I've only lived here a week but I've never felt so at home. We're going to make Christmas and New Year at Pannel Croft something to remember!"



As part of the Christmas concert, many ExtraCare residents will join together, including many choir members from New Oscott Village. Additionally, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jean Martyn from the dance troupe Funki Feathers and former Eurovision winners Brotherhood of Man will be partaking.



The Christmas Concert is just one example of the events and lifestyle activities which ExtraCare likes to promote in order to enrich the lives of the residents. They receive many charitable funds from various trusts and foundations. Anyone who would like to support and help ExtraCare can offer their own donations by sending a cheque via the address which is available on the website. Visit ExtraCare.org.uk for more information.