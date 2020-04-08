Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Diversely Changing Trends with Potential Business Growth in Coming Years 2020

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) is used as a support therapy for patients with cardiac and respiratory failure so-known as life-supporting machines. ECMO are widely used for management of cardiopulmonary failure, and respiratory failure. These ECMO machines are designed to oxygenate blood outside the patient's body allowing the heart and lungs to rest. The machine works by taking blood out of the body, into an artificial lung where it adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide. The blood is then warmed to body temperature and pumped back into the body.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), The Global Burden of Disease Study reports a prevalence of 251 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) globally in 2016. Additionally, According to American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (2019), in U.S., nearly 6.5% of the adult population were diagnosed with COPD and it was estimated to be the third leading cause of death in the country.



Major Players Include are:



Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, Xenios Ag, NIPRO Corporation and among others.



Rising incidences of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation procedures, technological advancements in ECMO machine, and growth in the number of ECMO centers are the key factors driving the market.



The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:



-How are the manufacturers operating in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market?



