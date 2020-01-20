Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Updates 2020-2027 :: Leading Players - Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is expected to account to USD 391.22 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused by the growing number of cardiopulmonary and respiratory disorders prevalent in the worldwide population, along with a number of innovations and technological advancements for these machines.



The major players covered in the report are Getinge AB, Medtronic, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NIPRO, LivaNova PLC, OriGen Biomedical, ALung Technologies, Inc., Abbott, EUROSETS, Braile Biomédica, Elsius Biomedical among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine are the medical devices that are responsible for providing extracorporeal life support to patients suffering from cardiac and respiratory life support for those individuals that do not have the ability to gas exchange or carry out perfusion in appropriate amount to sustain the patient's life. This technique enables prolonged life support to patients due to the inability of their organs to perform as per the required functioning.



The major driving factors for these machines in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027 is the increased awareness amongst the global population in relation to the wide-scale application areas, which has resulted in high demand rate from the hospitals globally. The market has also witnessed a growing trend for these machines due to the establishment of various extracorporeal membrane oxygenation centers in the global regions.



Even with all of the beneficial factors, there is a number of market restraints expected to be prevalent in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, such as high levels of costs for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) procedures, while there have been a few instances of complications arising which has compromised the patient's health while undergoing these procedures.



This market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.



Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Scope and Market Size



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented on the basis of component, modality, application, patient group and end user. Each individual segment's growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.



On the basis of component, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been segmented into pumps, oxygenators, controllers, cannula and accessories.



Based on modality, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been segmented into veno-arterial, veno-venous and arterio-venous.



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been segmented on the basis of application into respiratory, cardiac and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR).



Based on patient group, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been segmented into infant, paediatric and adult.



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has also been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory centers and others on the basis of end user.



Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Country Level Analysis



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, modality, application, patient group and end user as referenced above.



The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.



North America has been assessed to dominate the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market with the largest market share for the forthcoming period, Asia-Pacific has been estimated to account for the highest growth rate amongst all of the regions caused by an increase in cardiovascular, respiratory and other forms of chronic disorders wherein the utilization of these devices enhances the quality of healthcare.



The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.



Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.



Competitive Landscape and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Share Analysis



Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.



Opportunities in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market :-



To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market.



