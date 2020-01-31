Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market 2019 Global Industry Top Players, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Growth, Demand and 2026 Forecasts

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market By Component (Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, Accessories), Patient Population (Infant, Adult, Pediatric), Age Group (Neonates, Pediatrics, Adults), Modality (Venovenous ECMO, Venoarterial ECMO, Arteriovenous ECMO), Indication (Respiratory Disorders, Cardiac Disorders, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



The major competitors currently working in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation are Getinge AB, Medtronic, Terumo Medical Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Sorin Group, Saint Gobain, Livanova PLC, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Alung Technologies Inc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, among others.



Market Definition:



Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a technique of providing respiratory and cardiac support to patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of providing the required amount of gaseous exchange. It is an option for patients undergoing a heart transplant or a lung transplant surgery. It is also used in the late stage treatment or post-cardiopulmonary bypass with lung/heart failure. It is also termed as a life support machine. ECMO circuit includes cannulas, pumps, blenders and oxygenators for oxygenating blood and removing carbon dioxide with the help of membrane oxygenator.



Market Drivers:





- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases is expected to enhance the growth of the market



- Growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation process is another factor boosting the market growth



- Technological advancements in ECMO machine will also boost the growth of the market



- Increasing number of ECMO centres also acts as a market driver in the forecast period





Market Restraints:





- High cost associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation can impede the growth of this market



- Complications associated with ECMO such as bleeding, infections may hamper the growth of the market



- Absence of skilled professionals in the medical field who are well equipped to handle such devices also restricts the market growth





Segmentation:



By Component





- Pumps



- Oxygenators



- Controllers



- Cannula



- Accessories





By Patient Population





- Infant



- Adult



- Pediatric





By Age Group





- Neonates



- Adults



- Pediatric









By Modality





- Venoarterial ECMO



- Venovenous ECMO



- Arteriovenous ECMO





By Indication





- Respiratory Disorders



- Cardiac Disorders



- Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)),





By End Use





- Hospitals



- Clinics



- Diagnostic Centers



- Others





By Geography





- North America





- U.S.



- Canada



- Mexico









- Europe





- Germany



- Italy



- K.



- France



- Spain



- Netherlands



- Belgium



- Switzerland



- Turkey



- Russia



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- Japan



- China



- India



- South Korea



- Australia



- Singapore



- Malaysia



- Thailand



- Indonesia



- Philippines



- Rest of Asia-Pacific









- South America





- Brazil



- Rest of South America









- Middle East and Africa





- South Africa



- Rest of Middle East and Africa











Key Development in the Market:





- In March 2019, Sidra launces first neonatal respiratory ECMO service in Middle East. The respiratory programme provides Renal Dialysis as well as ECMO. The company also launched a mobile ECMO unit which can be transported to other hospitals and can assist in saving the lives of infants requiring urgent need for an enhanced treatment and care. This service launch will provide respiratory and cardiac support to patient thus boosting the ECMO market





Competitive Analysis



Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



