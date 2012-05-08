"Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Spain: Industrial Report" Published

New Energy research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. This Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Oil plays a major role in the Spanish energy sector and the estimated value of the country's petroleum market was EUR19.6 billion in 2011, up by 27% on 2000.
- The importance of oil to the Spanish economy declined in recent years, with its share within total energy consumption falling to 54% overthe review period, but the country's growing appetite for energy nevertheless resulted in greater demand for oil in absolute terms. In 2007, Spain was estimated to consume 1.6 million barrels of oil per day; almost twice as much as in the late 1980s
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in the US: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in the United Kingdom: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in China: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in France: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Japan: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Australia: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Germany: Industrial Report
- Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas in Italy: Industrial Report