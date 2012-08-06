Recently published research from GlobalData, "Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative - A Global Standard for Revenues from Resources", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Initiated in 2002, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) is a global initiative which aims to increase transparency and accountability in the mining and oil and gas sectors in countries with an extractive industries segment. It is hoped that this will translate into better governance and revenue collection and less corruption. However, there are certain steps that the initiative will have to take in order to truly become a global standard. It currently has 35 member countries and 12 compliant countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report provides a brief overview of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative along with a pictorial presentation of the natural resource value chain, the key elements of the initiative and the initiative's timeline.
- It also discusses the need for such an initiative, the implementation procedure, the benefits of compliance and scope for further improvements in the initiative.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain an understanding of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biodegradable Plastics Market: by Types (Starch, PLA, PHA, PCL, and PBS), Applications, Regulations, Prices, Trends & Forecast (2011 - 2016)
- The Indian Mining Sector - Market Opportunity and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Carbon Nanotubes Market - SWCNTS, MWCNTS, Technology, Applications, Trends & Outlook (2011 - 2016)
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Chemical Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Steel - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Global Industries, Ltd. (GLBL) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Construction Aggregates - Market Opportunity & Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Emission Control Systems Market for Power Plants- Global Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Solar PV Inverters - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Competitive Analysis to 2020