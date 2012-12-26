Extractor Handle Kit for Magliner Two Wheel Hand Trucks Announced

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Extractor handle kit retrofits easily onto most standard Magliner 2-wheel hand trucks. The handle is designed to help remove the hand truck from underneath a product stack.



It easily pulls a hand truck out from under loads and the contoured shape provides clearance to brake truck cables and stair climbers. The ergonomic design offers a rubber grip that rotates for easy handling and is strong, lightweight 1/2" solid aluminum construction. It also has torsion springs which securely store the handle out of the way when not in use. It is available on most assembled or KD hand truck or brake truck models, and only weighs 2.5 lbs.



Magliner is at the forefront of developing products that address the unique material handling requirements from distribution centers to delivery. The new extractor handle kit is another example why Magliner is the leader in hand trucks worldwide.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



Magline, Inc.

http://magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209