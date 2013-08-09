Extractor Handle Kit for Magliner Two Wheel Hand Trucks at PACK EXPO

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25. The company will also exhibit at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Finally at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 Magline is located at booth #923.



At these events Magline will share extractor handle kit retrofits easily onto most standard Magliner 2-wheel hand trucks. The handle is designed to help remove the hand truck from underneath a product stack. It easily pulls a hand truck out from under loads and the contoured shape provides clearance to brake truck cables and stair climbers. The ergonomic design offers a rubber grip that rotates for easy handling and is strong, lightweight ½ inch solid aluminum construction. It also has torsion springs which securely store the handle out of the way when not in use. It is available on most assembled or KD hand truck or brake truck models, and only weighs 2.5 pounds.



Magliner is at the forefront of developing products that address the unique material handling requirements from distribution centers to delivery. The new extractor handle kit is another example why Magliner is the leader in hand trucks worldwide.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209