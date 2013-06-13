Extraordinary Auto Repairs at Seidner's Collision Center

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Seidner's Collision Center is an auto body repair centre in Glendora, California. They are professional in vehicle repairs without a hassle or delay. Glendora auto body shop was established in 1995 and is located on-site of Toyota of Glendora, being a certified collision repair facility for Toyota. All the guests are guaranteed to receive a hassle free repair experience following an accurate estimate. Glendora provides high quality workmanship along with a number of auto body repair services.



Glendora repair shop has received the award for the top performing shop in South California in 2005 and 2010 and also Autochex Premier Achiever Award in 2008. “Our mission is to exceed our guest’s expectations and provide an extraordinary repair experience”, says the company. They assure the highest quality in auto body servicing in town. They focus on exceptional customer service and state-of-the-art facility and equipment. The online appointment service is the quickest and easiest way for customers to schedule the appointment.



Glendora repair centre provides the following repair services- major accident repair, computerized paint matching, minor damage repair, computerized paint measurement, bumper repair, auto glass replacement, towing and paintless dent removal. Paintless dent removal is the key facility of the company which is an effective repair method for fixing dents or dings. Other than repair services, the company also provides concierge services. Concierge services received by guests are rental car coordination, assistance with an insurance claim, mobile estimates, and local drop off and pick up.



The estimate of the company is to provide a comprehensive repair plan. Frequent update about the vehicle status is given to the guests and quality control check points are conducted throughout the repair process. Their goal is to be able to give extraordinary kind of repair experiences to all its customers. “We strive to be the best in the eyes of our guests, employees and business partners and be recognized as a performance leader in the industry,” says Glendora auto body repair. The company employs professionally trained and certified technicians.



To know more about the shop and services offered, please visit: http://www.seidnerscc.com/auto-body-repair-locations/glendora-ca.htm



About Seidnerscc.com

Seidnerscc.com is the web page of a popular auto body repair center. Seidner's Collision Center, which is located in Glendora and other parts of southern California, started their services in 1964. They are partnered with Toyota collision repair facility, scion of Glendora, Glendora Hyundai, Glendora Chevrolet and some major insurance companies. Their services come with a lifetime guarantee of their workmanship.



