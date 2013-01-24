Extravagant Villas in Pissouri, Cyprus, One Step Closer to Being Realised

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The prospect of a new development featuring luxury villas and apartments overlooking the ancient village of Pissouri seem more viable than ever after the conclusion of its feasibility study, which was released by MPGQS in early January.



According to the study, the development will be built in a prime location, giving a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and rolling hillsides of Cyprus. The villas built within the development will boast a modern architectural design including contemporary floor plans, outdoor living spaces and guest annexes, which will make use of the latest cutting-edge technology to provide high-speed Internet, climate control, CCTV security and more.



Early illustrations paint a picture of Mediterranean style living in a way that, until now, has been unattainable. The total area of the development is approximated at 90,000 square meters, which will house 84 villas and 22 apartments.



MPGQS, the company that completed the feasibility study, has a strong track record and has worked on many prestigious projects, increasing the likelihood of the development coming to fruition. In the past, they have worked on prestigious projects such as luxury apartments in Dublin and skyscrapers in the King Abdullah Financial District.



