Extreme Peptide Announces That Its EP Reward Points Program Is Now Easier Than Ever to Use

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Extreme Peptide, a company that strives to offer chemical research professionals with the highest quality peptides and chemicals possible, has just finished up a redesign of its website that makes the company’s EP reward points program easier than ever to use.



Thanks to the recent improvements to the website, customers will now be able to click and drag the amount of EP reward points they want to use during checkout; this will automatically deduct the value of the points from the price of the products being purchased.



The fact that the founders of Extreme Peptide would upgrade their website to make it as user-friendly as possible probably does not come as a surprise to the many chemists and other chemical research professionals they have worked with since opening in late 2010. Since then, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation for not only its top quality peptides and chemicals, but also its outstanding customer service. Extreme Peptide works hard to make sure that each and every client and order, no matter how large or small, gets the same level of service, care and confidentiality; this will all help to ensure that everybody’s’ projects will be extremely accurate. From chemists who need custom peptides and protein expressions to chemical research professionals who require generic peptides or chemicals for their work, Extreme Peptide is devoted to offering the best products possible.



“As someone with a degree in chemistry, an abiding love of pharmacology and a need for consistent, high quality research chemicals and peptides, I find Extreme Peptide the best that the market has to offer,” wrote William K. in a customer review.



“They consistently deliver on time and communicate clearly. Their products are top notch and have the degree of purity required in my research.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Extreme Peptide is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the quality products that they offer. By clicking on the “My EP Rewards” tab at the top of the home page, customers can learn how every dollar they spend at Extreme Peptide will earn them points that can be redeemed for free products.



About Extreme Peptide

Extreme Peptide is a company that is dedicated to supplying chemical research professionals with the best possible peptides and chemicals available for purchase online. The company is one of the very few suppliers that sells 100 percent USA made products, and they have the lowest prices around for the quality products they carry. The company’s peptides and chemicals should be used for scientific research only and never for human consumption. For more information, please visit http://extremepeptides.com/