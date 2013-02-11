Extreme Photo Booth Reveals 6 Things Every Modern Bride Wants

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- New research data, released by Extreme Photo Booths of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania reveals the top six things that brides desire for their weddings.



Each year millions of couples decide to get married, and for the Bride it is the most important day of her life. Each and every Bride wants her day to be perfect and special. Extreme Photo Booth carried out a research study on several hundred brides and came up with an exciting list of the six things that most brides crave for their wedding.



1. Photo Booth

According to Extreme Photo Booths, it’s a great idea to have a Wedding Photo Booth at the reception. It is a great way for the guests to have fun and to create memories. A Photo Booth is the best way for a Bride to preserve memories of her wedding reception, as well as, the guests keeping a photo strip as a wedding favor. According to Thomas Rzaca, owner of Extreme Photo Booths of Philadelphia, "The most memorable part of the reception has become the fun being had at the Photo Booth". One of Thomas’s recent brides says "Everyone LOVED the photobooth, and from what we saw, there was always a line". Another bride said, “It was the best money we spent on the entire wedding!” Even though the prices start at $750, it literally is the best bang for the buck.



2. Scrapbooks – Memory Books

In days gone by, every bride would put out a signature book. These would just be put away into storage because they were just a written list of who attended the reception. Today though, every Bride needs to have some sort of fun memento from her wedding and Extreme Photo Booths furnishes each and every bride with a scrapbook. The best way to capture the memories is to have the photo strips placed into a scrap book. Extreme Photo Booth’s attendant will help make that scrapbook unique and a true masterpiece. So, scrapbooks are number five in Extreme Photo Booth’s list accompanying a wedding photo booth.



3. Venue

The next big thing on the list, is the Venue. Every Bride’s dream comes true with the selection of the venue. It is often the most difficult part of the planning process, with many top rated venues being booked two years in advance. From a small firehouse hall reception to the most extravagant hotel in Center City, this is often the most expensive purchase in the wedding budget.



4. Maid of Honor and Bridesmaids Dresses

Selection of the Bridal Party attire is a great concern to many brides. The bride must help select dresses within her color range that are stylish, as well as, flattering to each of the bridesmaids.



5. Wedding Dress

Every bride has dreamed of how she will look on her wedding day. Every groom has thought of how beautiful his bride will look as she appears from the shadows of the church. The wedding dress defines the modern bride.



6. Music and Food

Lastly, a bride will always be sure to have the right music. The music will set the mood for the entire reception. She wants her guests to have fun, relax and enjoy. A lot of thought and preparation goes into the menu. From the hors d’oeuvres to dessert, the bride wants to be sure her guests are happy and enjoying every aspect of the reception.



