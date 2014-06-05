Extreme Photography Studios Now Offering Photo Booths for Sale

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Extreme Photography Studios, a Texas based business that specializes in all things photographic for corporate and special events has just announced they are offering for sale the same photo booths that have positioned them on the cutting edge of the Texas photo booth marketplace. Since 1999, Extreme Photography studios has been empowering corporations as well as charitable organizations to meet and exceed their marketing goals, foster employee rapport and cooperation while at the same time supporting the creation of one-of-a-kind photographic memories for all employees and guests alike. The Photo Booth for sale comes in two styles ... one that is totally automated and is operated by the subject(s) of the photographs themselves while the other model provides a photographer who takes the photographs and interacts with the subjects of the photographs.



"We're making available for sale to interested parties the same Extreme photography booth that we've been renting to companies, wedding planners, non-profit organizations as well as to individuals for years. Our booths are easy to transport and set up and are generally the hottest thing going at any event second only to music and food," explained company spokesperson, Tiffaney Arbogast-Burke. "The revenue generating potential of our photo booths makes them an asset in any fund raising situation. Each photography booth is self-contained, and is a turn-key set-up. We've broken them down into three different packages and price combinations to suit the needs of photographers who may have some of their own equipment that they'd like to incorporate. Booth packaging starts with just the cases and tables and moves up to encompass the camera, lighting, green screen, graphics, computer, printer, props and enclosure. In a generation whose number one hobby seems to be the creation of "selfies," photo booths have become essential to any sizable social gathering."



With the current count of events that are held in the United States each year currently resting at approximately 10 million, photo booth revenue potential has only begun to be tapped. Photo booths are designed to be set up and taken down in just minutes. They fit into most automobiles and can be transported and assembled by a single person. Photos are easily individualized and are readily integrated into social media such as Facebook and Twitter, as well as email.



About Extreme Photography Studios

Extreme Photography Studios has been providing photographic services for individuals, corporations and events in the Fort Worth, TX area for the last 15 years. They provide photographers, Santa photograph, photo both rentals and sales and more, all at the lowest possible price and delivered with the highest of professionalism.