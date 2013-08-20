Extreme SEO Launches G Boost - Total Domination

Vavuniya, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Extreme SEO, a Sri Lanka based company and a renowned name when it comes to online marketing services today announced the launch of their new SEO package - Gboost. The package offers latest SEO technique and process to help boost the ranking of a website or page resulting in increased traffic and better returns. When contacted, Sharanyan, the CEO of the company said, “Yes we are launching our new Strategic SEO package. Our main aim is to make SEO easier and more effective for our clients.” He further added, “I am quite sure the package is going to be advantageous for the clients and provide better ranking and traffic to their site.” Extreme SEO Internet Solution has been relentless in building the most powerful search Engine Optimization Package available, empowering leading companies across the globe to manage their social channels brilliantly.



According to the sources, Gboost is an exclusive and complete SEO package for online business and brands and is in accordance with the latest Google Panda and Penguin norms. Gokul Krishnan from the company said, “This is our best package that can help various SEO activities to be easier for our clients including directory submission, article submission, social bookmarking, press release submission and social network sharing to a name of few. The package is also cost effective for all business types.”



Matthew Magi, the president of Voltage Media INC, a client of the company said, “I have had good results with them on both their bumble bee and bee queen packages and will use them again and again. Gboost is looking a notch above the others.” Nathan, the chairperson of the azfamilydental.com and one of the very first users of the package said, “I just got my report. Too early to tell at this movement but I received all of the links as promised. They send updates for every stage of the link building process which is pretty cool.”



Sources confirmed that Extreme SEO has emerged as one of the preferred alternatives in the recent past when it comes to offering top ranking and traffic to small as well as large organizations across the globe and the offering is likely to make them a more trustworthy name in the times to come.



About Extreme SEO

Extreme SEO Internet Solution is a certified and award winning SEO organization based in Sri Lanka. The company offers a range of SEO services including Enterprise Search Engine Optimization, Social media marketing, Reputation management and conversion rate optimization service to a name of few.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Kokul Krishnan (Head of operation)

Website: www.extreme-seo.net

Contact Number: 0094-24222-5992

Email: support@extreme-seo.net

Address: 196,1st Lane, Goodshed Road. Thonikkal, Vavuniya, NP, 43000, Sri Lanka