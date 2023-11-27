Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Trends and Opportunities 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- The EUV lithography market is expected to reach USD 25.3 billion by 2028 from USD 9.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the 2023–2028 period. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) is an advanced semiconductor manufacturing technique used to create integrated circuits (ICs) with smaller feature sizes and higher precision. It is considered one of the key enabling technologies for the continued miniaturization of electronic devices. The core component of EUV lithography is a specialized light source, mask, and optics. This source generates intense pulses of EUV light by converting a high-power laser beam into EUV radiation using a process known as laser-produced plasma. The EUV light is then directed onto a mask, which contains the pattern to be printed onto the silicon wafer.



The EUV mask, also known as a reticle, is like traditional photomasks but has some key differences. It consists of a reflective multilayer coating on a thin silicon substrate. The reflective coating is designed to reflect EUV light while absorbing other wavelengths. The mask pattern is etched into the reflective coating, and when illuminated by EUV light, the pattern is projected onto the silicon wafer. Also, EUV optics play a vital role in shaping, focusing, and directing the intense EUV light used in the lithography process.



The EUV light source holds the largest market share of the equipment segment in the EUV lithography market during the forecast period



The EUV Lithography light source is a crucial component used in the semiconductor industry's EUV lithography systems. Currently, the primary method for generating EUV light is through laser-produced plasma (LPP) technology. ASML, a prominent semiconductor equipment manufacturer, has developed a notable LPP EUV light source. This particular light source utilizes a high-power pulsed laser to irradiate tin (Sn) droplets or a thin tin film. The laser's energy causes rapid heating and vaporization of the tin material, creating plasma. As the plasma cools and recombines, it emits EUV light with a wavelength of approximately 13.5 nanometers. ASML, Ushio Inc., Energetiq Technology Inc., and TRUMPF are among the companies providing EUV lithography light sources.



Foundry holds the largest market share of the EUV lithography market in 2023



A foundry is a specialized manufacturing facility that offers semiconductor fabrication services to semiconductor companies or integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). Foundries focus exclusively on the manufacturing aspect of the semiconductor industry and do not involve themselves in chip design. The role of foundries in the semiconductor industry is crucial as they provide manufacturing services to companies that lack their own fabrication facilities or choose to outsource their chip production. Fabless companies and IDMs collaborate with foundries to transfer their chip designs, known as intellectual property (IP), to the foundry for fabrication. Well-known foundries that provide semiconductor manufacturing services, including EUV lithography, include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, GlobalFoundries, Samsung Foundry, and others.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region holds immense significance in the field of EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography, an advanced technology used in semiconductor manufacturing. When analyzing the EUV lithography market in this region, countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific are taken into consideration. These nations have made substantial investments in the development and implementation of EUV lithography technology. They have established state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication facilities and research institutes that focus on advancing the capabilities of EUV lithography. The strong presence of these countries in the semiconductor industry creates a high demand for EUV lithography, thereby driving its ongoing development and optimization.



Key Market Players



The major players in the EUV lithography companies include ASML (Netherlands), Carl Zeiss AG(Germany), TOPPAN Inc.(Japan), NTT Advanced Technology Corporation(Japan), KLA Corporation(US), ADVANTEST CORPORATION(Japan), Ushio Inc.(Japan), SUSS MicroTec SE(Germany), AGC Inc.(Japan), Lasertec Corporation(Japan), NuFlare Technology(Japan), Energetiq Technology Inc.(US), Photronics, Inc.(US), HOYA Corporation(Japan), TRUMPF(Germany), Rigaku Corporation(Japan), Edmund Optics Ltd.(US), Park Systems(Korea), Zygo Corporation(US), Imagine Optic(US) and Applied Materials, Inc.(US).