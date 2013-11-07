Extreme Views Offer YouTube Users a Way to Launch Their Viral Videos with Cheap Views

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- It is now possible to earn a living through YouTube partnerships for content creators who syndicate their videos for advertising. In order to establish a level of popularity that can be sustained by the regularly uploading of new videos however, individuals must first gain success with their initial uploads. Bought YouTube views offer a means to do this, and give videos a perceived popularity that acts as a kind of endorsement, encouraging organic viewers to like, share, comment and subscribe. Extreme Views offers one of the best and most affordable of such services online.



The company offers many services including the ability to buy YouTube views and buy YouTube subscribers, both of which affect video and channel rankings in the YouTube search algorithms and make videos more likely to be discovered by organic viewership. In the event of a controversy surrounding a video, users can even buy likes to counterbalance interest groups that may ‘attack’ a video with a dislike rating.



The company has streamlined its service such that users can complete a transaction in as little as thirty seconds without the need to register, paying by PayPal for maximum convenience. The site even includes a blog that updates users on the latest trends in YouTube viewing habits and how bought views can help.



A spokesperson for Extreme Views explained, “With the most popular videos on YouTube now having over a billion views, the question of whether getting high view counts for videos in the early stages is worth it or not has become a moot question. 10,000 views from us can generate 20,000 more legitimate views, and by the time the video reaches its first million, our contribution is a drop in the ocean- the first spark that started the sharing wildfire. That’s why so many large scale artists use our service- it naturally increases reputation on YouTube, which counts for a lot.”



About Extreme Views

Extreme Views have been established for over four years in the YouTube business. They work with several large artists, companies and individuals promoting their channel and videos. They offer anything and everything YouTube related, including; YouTube Views (World Wide, GEO Views, Retention Views), Likes, Comments, Subscribers and Favorites. For more information, please visit: http://extremeviews.com/