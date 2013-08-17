Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- Between working, raising children and finding time to relax, people may not always have the time to look for a diet program that can help them lose fat fast. And, with the many options available on today’s market, it is difficult to sift through and find the best diet to address the client’s individual and personal needs. Diet Doc understands that there are many causes of weight gain and obesity and, subsequently, because one method to lose fat fast may not work for everyone, there needs to be various treatment options for helping patients with extreme weight loss. Diet Doc considered this principle when creating their best hCG diet plans and has become the nation’s leader in extreme weight loss because their programs are designed around each patient’s particular needs and causes of weight gain.



To discover the root of the patient’s weight gain, highly trained physicians consult with the patient one-on-one in the comfort of their own home. To ensure that each client feels comfortable discussing their current weight and goals for being able to lose fat fast, they are able to choose to speak with one of Diet Doc’s physicians through the internet or over the phone. During this consultation, the physician will discuss underlying health and medical issues and imbalances with internal organs that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting extreme weight loss. Once these issues are identified, they can begin to be addressed during the patient’s best diet program and fast and effective results will begin to take shape.



Each patient will also have unlimited access, six days per week to the Diet Doc team of weight management coaches who can assist them in making healthy food choices that are low in fat and calories. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to design a meal and snack plan that is appropriate for their age, gender, health history, lifestyle, and food preferences. This personalized approach to dieting for extreme weight loss not only allows the patient to quickly see fat melting away, it also provides the patient comfort during their transition to a slimmer, healthier figure.



Because the Diet Doc team is committed to helping their clients lose fat fast in the most effective but comfortable way possible, they also offer their patients natural supplements to increase the speed that they are able to see results and eliminate any negative side effects commonly associated with extreme weight loss. Diet Doc’s best diet supplements, such as their weight control bars and shakes, are high in protein but low in carbohydrates to leave the patient feeling full and satisfied while also encouraging them to lose fat fast. These best diet supplements can be enjoyed in between meals or as a meal on their own and patients can feel confident that they will be receiving all essential elements and minerals that their body requires.



By combining the expert skills and extreme weight loss tips of the Diet Doc team with their natural, best diet supplements, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped thousands of patients all over the United States, including patients, lose fat fast. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported fast and easy results without any negative side effects of harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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