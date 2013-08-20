Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Most people in St. Louis Missouri who are searching for the easiest and most effective path to extreme weight loss would rather create a lasting diet change than introduce exercise into their daily routines. Recently, celebrity trainer Bob Harper, of the extreme weight loss TV show The Biggest Loser, explained his opinion that when it comes to losing weight, developing the best diet plan trumps exercise every time. But, finding an extreme weight loss program that addresses the specific needs of each patient can be difficult to find. In light of this idea, Diet Doc has now created their best diet programs around each client’s personal health history, age, gender, lifestyle and food preferences of their clients. This personalized approach to losing weight and developing a healthy lifestyle has helped thousands of patients completely change the way they look and feel without having to result to grueling exercise routines.



As reported on this week by Yahoo! News, The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper who has built his career on physical fitness and exercise, now believes that creating a healthy diet plan will help clients not only lose more weight, but also successfully sustain extreme weight loss over time. According to Harper, gone are the days that he believed exercise alone would melt away excess fat and, instead, now reports, “It is all about your diet. I used to think a long time ago that you can beat everything you eat out of you and it's just absolutely not the case." The Biggest Loser trainer still believes that exercise is an important part of developing a healthy lifestyle, but says that, to become the biggest losers, patients should be focusing their attention on finding a best diet change that they can maintain in order to reach their extreme weight loss goals and sustain their weight for the future.



To discover a healthy meal plan that works for the patient, Diet Doc’s best diet programs offer unlimited access, six days per week, to highly trained physicians and certified nutritionists who will provide guidance and support during this important transition.



Once patients take the first step toward becoming the biggest loser in their community and schedule a consultation with a Diet Doc physician, they will begin seeing extreme weight loss results. During this initial consultation, always done easily from the client’s home, patients will uncover underlying health or medical issues that can be causing weight gain or inhibiting them from losing weight. Their healthy meal and snack plan, along with Diet Doc’s natural best diet supplements, will be designed around these underlying health issues and the client’s personal needs and preferences.



This unique protocol prescribed by Diet Doc programs has helped clients lose weight fast, but also allows clients to learn about proper nutrition for losing weight with the goal that patients will incorporate what they have learned into their daily routines in order to sustain their weight over time.



Diet Doc understands that becoming the biggest loser in St. Louis Missouri, and other cities across the United States, requires support and encouragement and the Diet Doc team offers their advice and services whenever necessary. Should patients have questions about their extreme weight loss program or simply need reassurance and direction, Diet Doc remains available six days per week for unlimited client consultations.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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