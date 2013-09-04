Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- A very popular television doctor, arguably one of the most respected physicians in the world, and certainly one of the most cited doctors today, commonly discusses the need for extreme weight loss to combat the rising obesity epidemic being seen across the nation. On his television show, this doctor commonly endorses extreme weight loss pills as a way for people in all over the United States, to quickly and easily shed unwanted, extra fat. Because of the proven results seen with these diet pills, Diet Doc now offers their patients a one-year prescription for these products and more to supplement their extreme weight loss programs, if the company’s certified physicians deem these pills advantageous for the patient. Combining diet pills with a healthy, low calorie meal and snack plan has allowed thousands of Diet Doc patients to lose weight fast and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



Starting by taking two capsules per day, patients using 7-Keto DHEA as part of their extreme weight loss plan will accelerate fat loss by increasing thyroid function and metabolism. Featured on television several times as an extreme weight loss miracle, 7-Keto DHEA actually increases the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in a higher metabolism and an increase in fat loss. This unique diet pill is especially beneficial for high stress individuals because it helps to reduce cortisol levels that can be an obstacle to successfully losing weight. And, because 7-Keto DHEA diet pills are non-stimulating and caffeine free, patients can safely incorporate them into their programs without feeling jittery or anxious.



Another of Diet Doc’s widely popular diet pills contain saffron extract, which has been referred to as a miracle appetite suppressant, and effectively curbs hunger associated with emotional eating. Because until now there have not been any diet pills that deal with and address emotional eating, a common problem for American dieters to overcome, extreme weight loss pills containing saffron extract are considered to be a breakthrough in fat elimination. Diet Doc now utilizes these diet pills as part of their fully inclusive diet programs to allow clients the opportunity to control their unhealthy eating habits and reevaluate the foods that they are accustomed to. Without nagging cravings or the temptation to overindulge in fatty, processed foods, patients can start to incorporate healthy, low fat foods into their diet and begin seeing fat melting away.



Diet Doc is committed to helping patients reach their extreme weight loss goals safely and easily and offers prescription and nonprescription diet pills for a more comfortable and natural transition to a slimmer, sexier figure. To ensure that clients remain on track to reach their goals, Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals remain available, six days per week, to answer questions or simply provide encouragement and support throughout this life-changing journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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