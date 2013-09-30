Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- According to a new study, eliminating knee pain has been identified as yet another benefit of extreme weight loss and has many people in Chicago looking for diet plans that will help them to lose weight fast. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have now revealed the keys to extreme weight loss and offer their clients a fast and easy path to a slimmer, healthier figure. To help patients quickly shed unwanted, unhealthy weight gain, Diet Doc combines education and counseling on proper nutrition with exclusive hCG treatments to target fat in hard to reach areas of the body, control the appetite and improve patient health by eliminating knee pain.



In a new study just reported on by Yahoo! News, researchers with Wake Forest University found that knee pain, knee inflammation and knee functioning all improved once test subjects reduced their caloric intake and began losing extra weight. Carrying around excess weight has been shown to increase the risk for knee pain and osteoarthritis, which happens when cartilage around the joint breaks down. This information led researchers with Wake Forest to consider how extreme weight loss would benefit knee pain and knee health overall. Upon concluding their study, they determined that the greatest relief of knee pain came from the test subjects who lost the most weight.



Diet Doc understands that finding diet plans that work for the individual patient’s needs can be difficult, even with the voluminous amount of diet plans available to patients in Chicago today. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc developed their personalized approach to extreme weight loss and design their diet plans around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss underlying health issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting extreme weight loss, issues like back or knee pain. During this consultation the physician will also consider internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs as possible contributors and will recommend and prescribe hCG treatments as well as diet pills and fat burning supplements to allow the patient to quickly and easily manage their weight.



Patients can schedule their physician consultation after completing a confidential online health questionnaire and can hold their meeting over the phone or the internet to ensure their privacy. And, patients are able to order their supplements at this point and have them shipped directly to their home to begin seeing immediate extreme weight loss results.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are dedicated to helping patients safely eliminate harmful excess weight and begin leading healthier, happier lives. Thousands of patients across the United States, including many patients in the Chicago area have already successfully reached their extreme weight loss goals with some losing up to almost a pound of embarrassing extra fat per day. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients reported rapid, effortless weight loss without any harmful complications or negative side effects.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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