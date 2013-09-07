Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- Wisconsin residents are continuously searching for ways to lose belly fat and shed the extra pounds they have gained, but finding an extreme weight loss program that works can be difficult. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer their clients a fast and easy way to not only reach extreme weight loss goals, they also provide the skills necessary to sustain their weight over time. Since Diet Doc’s hCG diets began helping people in Wisconsin lose belly fat, underarm fat and thigh fat, they have successfully helped thousands of patients reach their fat loss goals and have become the nation’s leading medical weight management programs.



During an initial physician consultation, patients will discuss any underlying health and medical issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting extreme weight loss. Taking these issues into consideration, Diet Doc physicians will recommend and prescribe hCG diet pills and treatments that help patients quickly lose belly fat and control their appetite. Most patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets or injections that can be ordered online and can be shipped directly to the patient’s home. Once patients begin their hCG diet treatments, they will experience a significant decrease in their appetite and will see fat beginning to melt away.



hCG is a naturally occurring hormone that, when used as an extreme weight loss tool, helps to control the appetite and eliminate cravings for unhealthy, high calorie foods. Providing patients with the ability to step back and reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits is an important step in creating a new, healthy lifestyle filled with low calorie, high-energy foods. Whether patients choose to receive their treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution, they should feel confident that they are receiving only the highest quality ingredients that will work to stop the temptation to overeat or indulge in unhealthy foods and help them lose belly fat.



Combining hCG diet plans with a healthy meal and snack plan has made Diet Doc’s extreme weight loss programs successful in their ability to help their clients quickly see results and lose belly fat. Patients will work closely with a certified nutritionist to learn about the importance of choosing fresh, unprocessed foods to incorporate into their daily routine. They will also receive a specially designed meal plan that is developed around their particular needs and desires considering age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences.



This personalized approach to extreme weight loss not only helps patients lose belly fat, it also promotes an easier and more comfortable transition to a healthier, slimmer figure. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported successful weight loss with hCG diets without negative side effects like intense cravings or fatigue.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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