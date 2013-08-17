Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- With news broadcasts constantly warning of the dangers posed because of excessive weight gain and obesity, people in the United States have begun looking for ways to eliminate excess body fat. But, a new study recently published in the American Journal of Public Health warns that, unless people across the United States begin achieving extreme weight loss results, obesity will have a significant impact on the risk of mortality as people age. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diets now offer patients unlimited access to a team of weight management professionals who created a fast and simple program to reach extreme weight loss goals and decrease body fat content. Through their exclusive extreme weight loss programs, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients quickly shed unwanted, excess fat and begin looking and feeling healthier.



As reported on by Medical News Today, researchers studied data from the National Health Interview Survey and National Death Index to determine the relationship between high body fat content and early adult deaths. Their results show the staggering impact that high body fat and obesity have on the risk for weight-related deaths as subjects grow older. According to the study authors, “… it is imperative for the U.S. public and those who construct policy for that public to recognize that population health and more than a century of steady gains in life expectancy are being jeopardized by the obesity epidemic.” To do their part in decreasing the risk of mortality and the ever-increasing obesity statistics, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer their patients extreme weight loss results without having to battle with temptations to overindulge in unhealthy meals or intense cravings for fatty, sugary foods.



Patients in America who are searching for a diet plan that will allow them to see fast results without having to begin an exhausting exercise regimen can immediately begin their hCG diet by scheduling a consultation with a Diet Doc physician over the phone or the internet. Diet Doc understands that most people would prefer avoiding a face-to-face visit in a doctor’s office and would, instead, rather discuss their extreme weight loss options in the comfort of their own home. In addition to respecting each patient’s privacy preferences, through telemedicine hCG diets provide clients with immediate access to the Diet Doc team of extreme weight loss coaches without having to spend time driving to and from a weight control clinic.



During their initial consultation, the physician will determine whether the clients is a good candidate for eliminating body fat with hCG diets and will prescribe diet pills, supplements and extreme weight loss treatments to increase the speed that the patient sees results. Patients will also team up with certified nutritionists who will educate and counsel patients on the importance of choosing healthy, low calorie foods that will allow the body to burn body fat but will still leave them feeling full and satisfied. Following this exclusive hCG diet plan will not only allow patients to see the results they desire, it will also leave them with a healthier and longer life.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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