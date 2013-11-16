Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2013 -- Headlines are often featuring stories on people who need help with extreme weight loss, but rarely offer any realistic solutions and leave many dieters not knowing where to begin seeking help with losing weight. Choosing a diet plan diet plan that identifies the dieter’s personal extreme weight loss needs, and that can create diet plans around those needs, is imperative for losing weight safely and comfortably. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc designed their prescription hormone diet plans to work with patients on an individual basis and determine exactly what their body needs to succeed in losing weight quickly and effortlessly.



Recently, NBC San Diego drew readers’ attention to a man stranded in Chicago, Illinois because his airline deemed him ‘too fat to fly’. Clearly in need of extreme weight loss assistance, this man weighed nearly 500 pounds and was told that it would be unsafe to fly him back to his native country, France. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments can offer patients like this diet plans that allow for fast and easy fat elimination and that offer an end to these types of inconvenient, and potentially embarrassing, situations.



Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans hormone diet plans, they will consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician in order to isolate underlying causes of weight gain, such as an internal imbalance or improperly functioning internal organs. Dieters in Maine who have struggled with their weight for years may not realize that diet change alone may not help them succeed in losing weight and, to achieve the extreme weight loss results they desire, they first need to treat the cause of their weight gain. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc is dedicated to helping their clients determine these underlying causes and fully address them in order to sustain their extreme weight loss and begin leading happier, healthier lives.



During their initial consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments, supplements and diet pills that work seamlessly with a healthy, low calorie meal plan. Maine patients are able to order their treatments over the phone or the internet and have them shipped directly to their home or office for immediate use. And, because Diet Doc understands that sticking with extreme weight loss diet plans can be challenging, they also offer unlimited consultations with each member of their weight management team. Six days per week, nurses, physicians and nutritionists make themselves available to answer questions about patients’ diet plans, monitor extreme weight loss progress and offer proven tips for successfully losing weight.



When Diet Doc patients begin using their prescription hormone treatments in combination with a healthy, low fat diet, they will not only begin seeing excess and embarrassing fat begin to melt away, they will also experience a significant decrease in their desires to consume unhealthy, fatty foods. This combination of fast, effective results and the ability to suppress and control the appetite encourages patients to stick with their diet plans in order to obtain the results they desire.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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